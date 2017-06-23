Geoff Findon bikeathon in Louth raises £500

Cycling UK Louth has again staged the annual Geoff Findon Bikeathon as part of Bike Week.

The event recently took place in Louth to raise funds for charity Louth and District Hospice Ltd.

There were three distances to choose from on the day to ride which included; a 50-mile route, a 30 -mile ride and also a 10-mile family Ride, all departing from the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Having experienced rain during the previous three years, organisers were finally pleased to see sunny skies and it certainly encouraged a big turnout.

It was their largest number of participants to date.

A grand total of 65 riders have raised £500.

A big thank you goes to all the riders and helpers who turned out on the day.