Grab a bargain at the latest table top sale that is happening in Louth.

This one will be taking place on Sunday, October 23 at The Royal British Legion Hall in the town.

It starts from 10am and finishes at around 12noon.

A six foot table is just £6, with limited tables on the day. If you would like a table, please contact: 07840 125623, a £3 deposit is needed.

Refreshments will also be available to enjoy on the day.