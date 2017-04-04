Get behind the ‘Tour of the Wolds’ in Louth!

Residents and businesses are being asked to come together to make the ‘Tour of the Wolds’ major cycling competition a weekend to remember.

Gary Denniss, chairman of Louth Independent Traders (LIT) which will be holding events in the town centre to complement the cycling, said he hopes that residents and businesses will get behind the Tour of the Wolds when it takes place at the weekend (April 8-9).

Mr Dennis is pictured above at his shop, M&G Designs in Eastgate, Louth, with a knitted bicycle in the window - created by the knitting group which meet in his shop - to promote the Tour of the Wolds.

Last Tuesday evening, Louth Town Councillors spoke at their meeting to say that Tour of the Wolds should be a “golden opportunity” to promote the town - and show off the area through the national television broadcasters which will be covering the events.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council will be imposing temporary traffic restrictions in our area as the cyclists head through town.

• Pick up tomorrow’s edition of the Louth Leader (Wednesday April 5) to find the full list of road closures and further information.