Get boots at the ready for Round Louth Walk

Here are some of the walkers that took part in a previous event.

The annual Round Louth Walk event is back once more, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This year’s walk is taking place on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Walkers are asked to be at Halling Road at the end of Hubbards Hills in Louth where the walks will kick off from 10am promptly.

There are usually three routes available to take part in, all different distances.

The ones on offer are; two, six and 14-mile walks and it costs just £5 to take part on the day.

If you wish to help out on the day, or want further details regarding the event, then please email group leader Lin Judd via: reddragonlj@hotmail.com.