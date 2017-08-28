Get ready for some ‘quacking’ good fun at Louth duck race

Hundreds of yellow ducks will soon be seen floating down stream at Hubbards Hills in Louth for the annual Louth and District Lions duck race.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 3, with the festivities kicking off at noon and the first race of the day will start at 1pm.

There will be a number of races on the day, including a children’s race - where youngsters can come along and choose their own duck.

Also on the day there will be a bouncy castle and slides, a raffle, tombola, face painting, hair braiding and other attractions.

Plus the Louth area Scouts and Guide groups will be there showing off their skills and will also be presenting a special surprise.

Ducks will also be on sale at a stall in Louth’s Market Place on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, September 2. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day.