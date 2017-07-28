Get ready for Sutton and Trusthorpe Carnival

Have your say

Committee organisers are proud to present the annual Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival that will be taking place this Sunday (July 30).

This year’s carnival theme is cartoon capers.

The main carnival parade will set off from Furlongs Playing Field, making its way through Sutton on Sea’s High Street at around 3pm.

There will be floats, bands, ponies, dogs, community groups and special guests, The Transformers.

And leading up to the main carnival event, the whole town will be getting involved with the fun.

Shops in Sutton on Sea are having special cartoon themed windows and judges will decide which one was the best.

There will also be a family disco at The Meridale Centre on Friday, (July 28) from 7.15-9.15pm.

Plus Saturday (July 29) sees a sandcastle competition on the beach from 9.30am. Make sure you don’t miss out.