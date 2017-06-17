Gliders in Strubby make the most of May

In the words of Charles Dickens, May was the best and worst of months for gliding.

At the gliding club based at Strubby, flyers experienced days of perfect conditions, where gliders were airborne for many hours and other days when flying was impossible due to rain.

The month has seen the introduction of two new members’ gliders – a fully restored vintage plywood Slingsby Swallow and a renovated 1995 DG300 fibreglass glider.

For more information, visit: http://www.lincsgliding.org.uk, or call 01507 602377.

New members are always welcome.