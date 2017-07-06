Golfers putt in 18 holes for Mablethorpe Poppy Appeal

A golfing duo have putt in 18 holes in the fastest time possible to help raise funds for the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The golf challenge, which has now become an annual event recently took place at Woodthorpe Leisure Park, to not only raise money for a good cause, but to also mark Armed Forces Day.

All funds raised on the day were in aid of the Mablethorpe and District’s Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

So far, money raised has amounted to over £1,400, with more funds yet to come in, beating last year’s figure of just over £1,200 already.

Mark Reddin, Poppy Appeal Organiser is thrilled with the total.

“To see the lads in action for us once again and know the funds raised have gone up from last year’s total is absolutely amazing,” Mr Reddin said.

Staff Sergeant Pete Rogers and WO-2 Alan Brooks had their clubs at the ready to get through the 18-holes on the golf course in the quickest time possible.

Over the last few years, the duo have always just gone over the one hour mark.

But this year, they smashed that and managed to complete the challenge in under an hour - 57 minutes and two seconds, to be exact.

Now the men have completed the task of getting under an hour, they hope to find a couple of challengers to take them on next year.

Then into the evening, local resident Glenda Fern held an evening of entertainment, as well as a tombola and raffle at Woody’s Bar based at Woodthorpe.

Mr Reddin added: “I would just like to say a big thank you to Glenda, Graham, Pete and Alan for organising their events to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

“Also a big thank you to the owners of Woodthorpe for letting these events run at their venue - we are always very grateful for their support.

“And finally I would like to thank everyone for supported the event and gave money.”