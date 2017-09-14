Grainthorpe man admits causing unnecessary suffering to dogs

A Grainthorpe man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of cruelty to animals.

Derek Elam, 57, of Mill Lane, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 11) where he pleaded guilty to two charges:

• Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black and white Jack Russell Terrier Type Bitch, by an act, namely failing to provide veterinary care in respect of severe periodontal disease.

• Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely five dogs, by an act, namely confining the animals in an unsuitable environment.

Both offences took place between March 18 and May 18 this year.

The court banned Elam from owning or keeping any animals for a period of five years.

He was also given a community order, including a requirement to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

Furthermore, Elam was also ordered to pay £300 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing sentence.