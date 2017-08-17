Grainthorpe man to be sentenced at Crown Court

A Grainthorpe man is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court, after admitting to driving a car dangerously, and failing to provide a breath specimen to police, without reasonable excuse.

Diego Garcia Suarez, 47, of Poors End, Grainthorpe, committed the offences in Hurtons Lane, in Covenham St Bartholomew, on March 25 this year.

Suarez pleaded guilty to both offences at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 27, and he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court at a date and time to be fixed in due course.

He was given an interim driving ban until this date, and he was granted unconditional bail.

A separate charge, which alleged that Suarez had failed to stop his vehicle on being required to do so by a police officer in uniform, was withdrawn in court.