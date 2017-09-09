Grainthorpe man to face animal cruelty charges

A Grainthorpe man is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on next week to face three charges relating to causing unnecessary suffering to animals at his home.

Derek Elam, 57, of Mill Lane, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a black and white Jack Russell Terrier type bitch, by failing to provide veterinary care in respect of severe periodontal disease.

Elam also faces a second charge of causing unnecessary suffering to five dogs by allegedly confining them to an unsuitable environment, and a third charge relating to the alleged lack of provision of a suitable environment for the five dogs - namely confining them to a ‘filthy, malodorous environment with wet and stinking bedding, without access to a clean dry and lying area, and without providing the animals with exercise’.

All charges relate to the period between March 18 and May 18 this year.

Elam is due to appear in court on Monday (September 11) to face the three charges.