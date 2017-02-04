Grainthorpe woman believed she could lose weight - So she did!

A Grainthorpe woman who got to the point of not being able to look at herself in the mirror found the motivation she needed to lose an amazing five and half stone.

Steph Megan Long,27, got to the point where she shut herself away from everything and didn’t know who she was as a person.

After she was unable to stare back at her own reflection, she thought ‘enough was enough’ and vowed to feel good again.

“I hated myself and would get so mad, I couldn’t even stand to look at myself,” Steph said.

“So I realised it was time to bite the bullet and make some real changes in my life. I read a story online about Gemma Clark’s (then Ford) weight loss and this is what spurred me on to start my own journey.”

Steph initially lost a stone and half on her own through small dietary changes and going on long walks with friend Juanita Wray -but soon turned to Slimming World, which helped her to lose a further four stone.

She said that she still has some work to do in order to reach her goal weight, but feels a lot happier in herself.

“I love Slimming World because you can actually eat real foods. My consultants Gemma and Angela Clark have been amazing. I’m feeling good about myself again,” added Steph.

Another new found love to aid her weight loss, besides her continued long walks, was starting Clubbercise with Lizzy Jervis at Louth Town Hall.

“It was frightening stepping into the room on my own,” Steph said.

“But now I am addicted and it doesn’t even feel like exercise. Now I go twice a week and have made some friends for life.

“There has certainly been a lot of sweat and tears, but no blood, yet. I didn’t think I would even get to where I am now, but if I can do it, then anyone can. But it also helps that I have some amazing support from my family, friends and partner.

“The phrase ‘she believed she could so she did’ is my new mantra for life. I know if I work hard, I will reach my end goal. I will never go back to the person I was .”