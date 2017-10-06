Grammar pupils in Louth bag the silver in national quiz competition

A clever quizzing quartet from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth recently won second place in the national schools University Challenge.

The team, which included Rowan Roddick, Jack Leeming, Fraser Whittock and Ben Jeffrey have been able to hone their skills during their time at King Edward’s which has helped them get through the different rounds and into the finals which were held at the University of Lincoln.

To get to the finals, the team beat last year’s winners St Ivo school and also beat the team from the independent sector’s Nottingham High School.

Headmaster at the grammar school in Louth, James Lascelles praised the performance of the team.

“Rowan, Ben, Jack and Fraser have always been keen quizzers and debaters,” Mr Lascelles said.

“It is great to see how their confidence has developed over the years through the many opportunities they have had to engage in public speaking.”

There were 10 teams in total in the final rounds; the majority from the independent sector.

The different rounds included history, general knowledge, science, art, architecture and many more.

In the finals King Edward’s were pipped at the post by an excellent performance from Southend High School for Boys.

The King Edward’s team only missed out on four key questions, which resulted in them ending up with a final score of 280, compared to the winning total of 315.

Mr Lascelles added that the students pulled out a really impressive performance that was one to be proud of.