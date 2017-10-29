Grammar pupils in Louth take on bronze DofE award scheme

Nearly all the pupils in Year 11 at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth recently took part in the expedition phase of their bronze Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme.

Around 65 students have just been signed off for the award by their DofE manager, teacher Paul Reeve.

He said: “All of the students taking on the bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award have done brilliantly.

“It did rain during the practice run though - but they are getting better every time they get out there.”

Mr Reeve added that due to everyone enjoying the bronze award scheme, most of the students have now signed up to work towards the silver award.

Students Molly Riley, Alice Bel, Mollie Wright and Alice Thompson all agreed they would be carrying on to do the silver award.

The girls said it was a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to have and even though the bronze was tough, were looking forward to doing the silver award.