Grants are on offer for the ‘benefit of Louth’

Louth Town Council is offering grants to help voluntary sector groups working in and around Louth for the benefit of its residents.

In previous years grants have helped fund a wide range of projects, the purchase of equipment, and the financing of special activities.

Application packs are available from the Town Council office, based at The Sessions House in Eastgate. Any charity, voluntary or public sector organisation, working in the area for the benefit of the people of Louth, is entitled to apply.

If you think your organisation might benefit from a grant please contact the Town Clerk, Linda Blankley at The Sessions House, by caling 01507 355895, e-mailing clerk@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk, or visiting www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/grants.htm to download a copy for completion.

Closing date for submission of completed application forms and supporting documentation is 12 noon on Friday November 18.