Great Carlton visit for Memories Matter group in Louth

Volunteers and carers from Louth’s Memories Matter Dementia Café enjoyed a relaxing retreat to see the Homefield Alpacas in Great Carlton last week.

Homefield Alpacas is owned by Chrissy Kirk and she introduced the group to the stars of the show – the alpacas themselves.

Unfortunately, group members couldn’t take them home as a keepsake.

Ms Kirk demonstrated basic felting techniques to the group and showed them how to get creative with the alpaca wool before letting everyone get stuck in and have ago themselves.

Ms Kirk was happy to host the volunteers and carers from the Memories Matter group, which gave them a well-earned break from their duties of looking after those with Dementia in our area.

Chrissy and the Homefield Alpacas, had a further surprise for the group.

They managed to raise £125 over the festive period and presented the group with the generous donation.

The Memories Matter Dementia Café launched 18-months-ago.

They rely on donations and it’s this money that enables the group to continue to raise awareness, provide comfort and give a network for those affected by Dementia.

For more info, call Jayne Pegg on 01507 605803.