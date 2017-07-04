Grimoldby motorist failed to report accident in Utterby

A Grimoldby man has been fined after failing to stop after causing damage to a wrought iron fence in a road traffic collision earlier this year.

Michael Law, 34, of Spitfire Avenue, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after causing an accident in Main Road, Utterby, on April 4.

It was deemed that, owing to the presence of his Peugeot 407, an accident occurred in which damage was caused to the wrought iron fence.

Law entered his guilty plea at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points and he was fined £80, in addition to £40 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Law also admitted a charge of failing to report the accident within 24 hours, but he received no separate penalty.