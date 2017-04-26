Groundwork for Louth skate park gets under way

Groundwork for the construction of the long-awaited skate park next to the Meridian Leisure Centre in Wood Lane, Louth, has got underway this month after many years of hard work and fundraising.

The work began on April 18, and is expected to be completed in just a couple of weeks - depending on the weather!

Pictured above are: Caroline West, Tracy Ruddock (treasurer), Yvonne Andrews (secretary), John Andrews (chair) and James Wood. Young committee member and BMX star, Evie Wood, sits in the digger.