Hair extension award winner opens new salon in Louth

A woman from Louth who has just become the Hair Extension Specialist of the Year 2017 has now opened up her own salon.

Helen Richardson, (37), officially opened the Butterfly Effect Salon in Brackenborough Road on Saturday (October 28) and believes it’s a salon that has a unique angle.

Unlike most salons, that tend to specialise in hair or beauty, Helen’s salon combines it altogether.

Helen will be offering her sought after hair extension service, whilst Tanyla Gray is offering beauty treatments, Leanne Bird is doing hairdressing in the salon and foot health practioner Megan Rance can take care of all of your needs related to feet.

“I feel like we’re different to other salons in the town because we will be offering a lot of different services, all under one roof,” Helen said.

Helen added that she has been doing hair extensions at home for the last two years and wanted to branch out into a salon, separating her home and work life.

You know that Helen is good in her profession after her talent was recognised at the Hairdressers Journal awards that were recently held at Salon International in London.

“I still can’t believe I won Extension Specialist of the Year,” Helen said.

“Itstill hasn’t sunk in yet, so to open my own salon just two-weeks later, is the icing on the cake.

A friendly and homely feel is what awaits customers and Helen wants her customers to feel nice and relaxed.

So if you would like to find out more, pop in or find their page on Facebook.