Hair loss and weight loss products stolen from Boots

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify these two males, as they believe they may be able to assist in a theft investigation which took place in Mablethorpe on July 7.

A selection of weight and hair loss products, as well as stop smoking aids, were taken from the Boots store in the High street in the early morning.

CCTV from Boots in Mablethorpe.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 121 of July 7.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.