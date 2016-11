Thieves stole a handbag, purse, cash and other items after smashing the window of a parked car at Hubbard’s Hills, Louth, earlier this week.

The front passenger window of the red Vauxhall Corsa window was targeted at the Halfpenny Lane car park.

The incident took place between 2-3pm on Wednesday (November 23).

If you witnessed the crime or have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 260 of November 23.