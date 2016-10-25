Handbag, bank cards and mobile phone stolen from car in Huttoft

A handbag containing bank cards, a driving licence and a white Samsung mobile phone was stolen from a car parked in Huttoft Car Terrace on Saturday (October 22).

The vehicle was broken into between 4pm and 4.30pm.

The thieves gained access by smashing the rear passenger window and stole various items, including the handbag which has been described as ‘basket style’ with black handles and a zip.

If you have any information regarding this theft, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 316 of October 22.

Lincolnshire Police advise that if valuable items have to be left unattended in a vehicle, they should be kept out of sight in the boot or in the glove compartment.