Hannah Cum Hagnaby woman to take on her sixth London Marathon

A woman from Hannah Cum Hagnaby near Sutton on Sea is lacing up her running shoes ready to take on her sixth London Marathon in 2018.

Jane Lammiman, (48) who works at ClubSpa@Kenwick in Louth and is a member of Louth Athletic Club is on the fundraising bandwaggon already in the hope of reaching her target of £1,800 before the big day next April.

She is raising funds for a cause that is close to her heart.

“I am running the London Marathon next year to help raise as much money as I can for The Soldiers’ Charity,” Jane said.

“I have raised money for them before - the first time was when my son Daniel was serving with the Army in Afghanistan.”

Jane said that by getting herself out there, and raising funds for a worthy cause, was her coping mechanism whilst her son was serving for his country.

The charity give a lifetime of support to soldiers and veterans from the British Army, and their immediate families, when they are in need.

They also make grants to individuals through their regiments and corps and support a wide range of specialist charities that sustain the British Army ‘family’, both at home and around the world.

“It’s such a lovely charity,” Jane added.

“And they are so grateful for any amount of money you raise for them. With my son still serving in the Army, I thought it would be a great charity to support once again.”

Being a keen runner - Jane first took part in the London Marathon back in 2009 and has done it another five times since then and said that it is definitely one of her favourite running events to be part of.

“I would have to say that the London Marathon is one of my favourite events to run in,” Jane said. “It is just iconic isn’t it.

“It’s the one marathon that seems to be on everyone’s bucket list.”

After completing the Great North Run just the other weeeknd, Jane is now going to make sure she keeps her legs going until Christmas and after the festivities are over, aims to go full pelt into her marathon training.

She hopes to complete the marathon in her fastest time yet and is hoping to finish in four hours and 45 minutes.

If you would like to sponsor Jane’s cause, then please visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/janelammiman1.