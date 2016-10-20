Hannah is the youngest LIVES responder in the Louth area

Hannah Webster-Wilkinson began her training at 17 after a LIVES representative gave a frist aid training session to youngsters at Wolds College.

After getting through her level one training, Hannah is now onto her level two, which means she will now be going out into the field on call.

She told the Leader: “I joined up with Louth LIVES at the start of the year after they came to Wolds College where I am currently studying triple health and social care to do some basic first aid training.

“Doing the course, definitely opened up my eyes and I wanted to sign up to the cause, so I could help others. And because of LIVES I am looking to pursue a career in this field, either as a paramedic or an emergency calls operator.

“I am quite excited and a little nervous to be going out on call, but I am ready to give something back to the local community.”

In total, there are currently five 18-year-old LIVES first responders in the Lincolnshire area and eight 19-year-olds and LIVES currently have 89 responders who are 25 or younger.

LIVES CEO Nikki Silver said: “We’re incredibly proud of all our responders and are thrilled to have an increasing number of young people like Hannah come on board, learn vital lifesaving skills and be there for their neighbours in their time of greatest need.

“It shows immense courage and community spirit and they bring something new to our responder teams.”