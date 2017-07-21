‘Hats off’ to knitting team from Louth supporting AGE UK campaign

Two ladies from the Louth Library Knit and Knatter Group, Pearl Riley and Lucy Snowden, have donated over 200 ‘Innocent Smoothie’ hats to the local branch of Age UK, as part of the Big Knit Campaign 2017.

The miniature hats will be put on bottles of smoothies to be a sold in shops and supermarkets, with 25p from every purchase going to Age UK to help them keep older people warm and well.

Across the country, Age UK is aiming for two million hats this year.

Karen Waring, Market Rasen Library manager for GLL (which runs the Lincolnshire libraries in partnership with the county council), said: “Excuse the pun, but I take my hat off to these ladies!

“They have given it their all and we were all very proud to have handed over 200 hats to the local Age UK shop.

“Customer Services Advisor at Louth Library, Pam Young, co-ordinated the whole thing and has contributed greatly to the cause by knitting lots of hats herself, along with her fellow colleague Geraldine Edis. Well done to all.”