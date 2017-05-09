Have you seen Kiki the cockatiel?

Kiki’s owners are ‘devastated’ after he flew away from his home in Fulstow on Sunday May 7.

The white cockatiel is ‘very friendly’ and his owners say will most likely come to anybody whistling or holding their hand out to him.

Kiki’s owner Nikii Malone said: “We’re devastated, and just want him back home.

“We wanted to spread awareness to help get him home, as his survival out in the wild is very limited due to native birds and cool temperatures.

“Unfortunately he could be anywhere by now.”

Anyone who finds Kiki is asked to contact Nikii on 07824 098669.