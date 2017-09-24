Have your say on Louth GP surgery proposals

Two patient consultations on proposed mergers of doctors’ surgeries in Louth are due to end shortly.
As reported previously, one of the proposals involves Newmarket Medical Practice merging with surgeries in Tetford and Coningsby, while the other proposal involves Kidgate Surgery merging with James Street Family Practice.
Patients at Newmarket can have their say on the proposal through the online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/proposedmergerEastL, before the deadline on September 25.
Patients at Kidgate and James Street can take part in the consultation before the deadline on October 9, by following the link on www.jamesstreetsurgery.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.