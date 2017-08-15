‘He was one of a kind!’ - Family’s tribute to Louth student Jake Havercroft

Have your say

A bright Louth student has sadly died at just 18-years-old following a short battle with cancer.

Jake Havercroft,18, who attended Monks Dyke Tennyson College was due to receive his A-Level results this Thursday.

But he passed away peacefully last week (August 9).

Darren Havercroft, Jake’s dad said: “Our beloved son Jake passed away peacefully at Nottingham City Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

“Jake was certainly a character.

“If anyone in our family or any one of his friends was feeling down he was always there to cheer everyone up again.”

Mr Havercroft added that his son was very academic and said that he was the cleverest, stupidest person they all ever knew.

“Jake was one of a kind!” Darren said.

“We are all going to miss him very much.”

Jake was the loving son of Gail and Darren and brother to Ben, James and Ellie.

A service to celebrate Jake’s life will be held at Alford Crematorium next week, (Wednesday, August 23).

It will be held from 2pm onwards.

The family have requested that flowers come from the family only.

But, if desired, they have said that donations can be given, made payable to the Teenage Cancer Trust and that they can be left following the service.