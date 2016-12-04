Health at the heart of Louth company

The Northfields site of DS Smith has been awarded a Silver Healthy Heart Mark by national charity Heart Research UK

The company provides employees with the opportunity to have their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, BMI and waist measurements checked.

Since receiving the bronze award last August, the site has gone further by introducing healthy lunch promotions, cycle challenges, hydration initiatives and physiotherapy sessions.

Mike Nicholas, Managing Director at Northfields in Louth, said the company is “very proud” to be part of the initiative.