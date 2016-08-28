Lincolnshire health group’s volunteer appeal

An organisation bworking to help people in Lincolnshire get the best out of their local health and social care services is appealing for volunteers to come forward.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire is looking for people to take on a range of voluntary roles, including:

* ‘Community champions’, who help promote the work of Healthwatch Lincolnshire.

* ‘Enter-and-view authorised representatives’, who enter and view health and social care services to gain an understanding of people’s experiences while they are receiving them.

* ‘Mystery shoppers’, who test the patient experience of the health and social care services.

Chief executive officer Sarah Fletcher said: “Volunteering for Healthwatch Lincolnshire is richly rewarding for all involved. When you give up your time and resources, you are making a difference.”

You can find all the roles at www.healthwatchlincolnshire.co.uk/volunteers, but the organisation also says it may be able to create a role to match an individual’s skills or knowledge.

To find out more call 01205 820892 or email info@healthwatchlincolnshire.co.uk.