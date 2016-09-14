VIDEO: A sneak peak into Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s new maternity build

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

There are only a few weeks left until maternity staff at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital move into a new modern £3.7 million purpose-built unit – and reporter Daniel Jaines has been given a sneak peak...

The video above shows how the buld at the Pilgrim Hospital looks.

Although some key equipment has not yet been installed, the build is well and truly on its way and contractors Kier are on track to hand over the unit to United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust once a series of final checks have been completed.

The trust, which runs Pilgrim Hospital, will then carry out its own checks before staff, beds and other equipment is moved in... and then expectant mothers.

As you walk into the reception area, you are greeted by a spacious room.

Entering the main unit there are six offices for staff, four three-bed wards, and six single rooms.

Pilgrim Hospital's new maternity unit.

Capital project manager Steve Cook tells me the aim is to give people choice when it comes to birthing, with some mothers prefering solitude and others wanting a more communal environment.

There is a treatment room, a birthing pool, and also two bariatric rooms, which cater for both larger mothers and those with disabilities by having a hoist built into the ceiling.

The project has kept modernisation at the forefront and the little details help with this -such as ‘ irradiant panels’ in the roof instead of radiators, more plugs at better heights, and modern lighting.

Director of operations Tina White told The Standard that she is ‘really proud’ of the new build and hopes it will allow for a ‘smoother flow’ through the hospital for new mothers.

The new maternity build is made up of 30 modular units which were manufactured in Beverley and have been put together by Kier.

The arrival comes as the NHS in Lincolnshire faces a wide-ranging review by Lincolnshire Health and Care (LHAC), including looking at maternity provision.

Recent figures from the Office of National Statistics has revealed just under half of mothers living in Boston are from outside the UK.

According to the data, there were 816 women living in Boston in 2015 who gave birth, of which 388 (47.5 per cent) were born outside the UK.

The figure is the highest in the county with the figures elsewhere as follows: South Holland 30.2 per cent, Lincoln 22.8 per cent, South Kesteven 16.9 per cent, North Kesteven 11.2 per cent, East Lindsey 6.9 per cent and West Lindsey 6.7 per cent. The county average was 19.2 per cent.

