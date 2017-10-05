New ‘free to call’ number for Patient Advice and Liaison Service

The number used to access advice and support for community health services and GP practices in Lincolnshire is changing to a ‘free to call’ number.

Patients and service users can now contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 0300 123 9553. This replaces the old 0845 number with immediate effect.

PALS provides confidential advice and support, helping members of the public to deal with any questions they may have about the care they have received from any services provided by:

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust

Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group

Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group

South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group

South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group

Any queries or concerns relating to the care provided by other health trusts, including United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust or Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, should still be directed to their own individual PALS services.

Nicola Jackson, senior PALS and complaints officer at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer the public a ‘free to call’ number to access PALS.

“The service is available from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, to answer questions, listen to any concerns or to guide and signpost to services available.”

For more information about PALS, including other alternative ways to contact the team, visit www.lincolnshirecommunityhealthservices.nhs.uk/contact-us/pals