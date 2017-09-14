Newly-qualified nurses set to help fill hospitals trust vacancies

Lincolnshire’s latest intake of newly-qualified nurses are set to begin at the county’s hospitals this week where it is hoped they will fill some of the 240 vacancies across the trust.

The 83 new nurses, who have just graduated with a nursing degree at the University of Lincoln, be joining Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and Grantham and District Hospital.

In total, 49 of the new recruits will be starting work at Lincoln hospital, with a further 28 heading to Pilgrim, five going to work at Grantham and one at Louth

Michelle Rhodes, Director of Nursing for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted and excited to welcome this group of new nurses into the Trust.

“We hope that they enjoy working in our wards and departments as they settle in to life in a busy hospital. We will provide them with a huge amount of support and guidance as they start their careers as nurses.

“This is also great news for our patients, as these new nurses will be increasing nurse staffing numbers in key areas.”

It is hoped the new staff will ‘significantly boost’ nursing numbers in Lincolnshire’s hospitals, where there are currently 240 vacancies for registered nurses.

The University of Lincoln provides pre-registration degree courses in both adult and mental health nursing. Once qualified, graduates become Registered Nurses with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Dr Sharon Black, Director of Nurse Education at the University of Lincoln, added: “The start of these nursing roles within one of our local NHS Trusts represents the culmination of three years’ hard work in the complex, demanding and rewarding area of adult nursing.

“We work very closely with our NHS partners to help shape the course content while they are at the University or on placements in hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes or community settings. This helps our newly-registered nurses to be able to jump straight into the field when they graduate.

“We are delighted that more than a third of our cohort are taking jobs with ULHT, and keeping vital skills in the local area.”