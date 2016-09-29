Quit smoking during Stoptober

Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group is urging smokers to try and quit during Stoptober.

Launched in 2012, Stoptober has since helped almost one million people across England to give up smoking, with thousands more likely to take part in this year’s campaign.

“There are plenty of ways for people and their partners to get involved in Stoptober,” explained Dr Stephen Baird, GP, Hawthorn Medical Practice, Skegness.

“Stoptober is a 28-day campaign because insight shows that if you can stop smoking for 28 days, you are five times more likely to quit for good.”

Stoptober aims to encourage as many smokers as possible to quit from October 1, by signing up to the campaign and using the range of free resources and support available.

Stoptober will try and recruit smokers throughout October to take part, encouraging and supporting them through a 28 day journey to quit.

“The benefits associated with stopping smoking include breathing more easily, younger looking skin, living longer, more energy and helping to save money,” added Dr Baird.

“More than eight million people in England smoke and it remains the nation’s biggest killer; half of long-term smokers die prematurely from a smoking-related disease and smoking is the biggest cause of premature death in the UK, costing the NHS up to £2.7 billion every year.

For more information visit www.nhs.uk/smokefree