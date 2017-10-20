Healthy eating on menu at Peter Dyer Court in Mablethorpe

Leading a healthier lifestyle is on the menu at Peter Dyer Court, a Stonewater sheltered housing scheme for the elderly in Mablethorpe.

Last week, the scheme teamed up with Magna Vitae, a local Trust that promotes healthy living through a range of facilities and services, to host a workshop on improving bone health and muscle mass.

The event was funded by Talk, Eat and Drink (TED), an East Lindsey project to reduce isolation in the over 50s. The trust’s Marko Humphrey, a nutrition consultant, cooked-up some exciting recipes to try out and talked about how older people could improve their health with the right food and exercise.

Everyone enjoyed the event and it was a big success all round.