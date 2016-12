Burglars stole Christmas presents and jewellery from a home in Brackenborough, near Louth, yesterday (Thursday)

The burglary took place between 7.30am and 3.30pm, and entry was gained via the rear of the property.

PCSO Louise Borman said that “a number of Christmas presents and items of jewellery” were stolen from the house.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area during the times above, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 260 of 22/12/2016.