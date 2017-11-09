Help Sutton on Sea business owner make it a merry Christmas for those she helps locally

A devastated Sutton on Sea family, who had more than £10,000-worth of items stolen from their stables, have made a desperate plea for help so they can continue their vital work this Christmas.

The Stables Pony Parties, owned by Leanne Maginnis,(24), were victims of a burglary four weeks ago when ‘high value’ stable equipment - including a trailer - was stolen.

As well as organising pony themed parties, visits to children and residential homes are particularly popular in the build-up to Christmas.

With the help of Lincolnshire Police, some of the stolen items have been returned.

Other vital pieces of equipment are still missing, or were returned in need of major repairs.

The family, who live a mile away from the stables, have now set up a crowdfunding page to see if they can raise enough money to help replace and repair some of the items.

Ms Maginnis lives with partner Chris,(29), and daughter Mia,(3), and say they are devastated by recent events.

“What happened with the burglary has been physically and emotionally draining for us as a family,” Ms Maginnis said.

“We work extremely hard for what we own and to have it all taken from us was the worse feeling we have ever been through.”

The stables have been in the family since 2008 and Ms Maginnis set up The Stables Pony Parties in 2012.

As well as taking the ponies to all of the local events and hosting pony themed parties - she also offers a service visiting children and local residential homes. Ms Maginnis added: “To think that someone is messing with the business, trying to take away the good work we do is sickening.”

One of the pieces returned was a trailer but it has a vital component missing - meaning it cannot be used to transport her ponies from the stables.

Ms Maginnis said: “I am grateful the police found and returned my trailer - but sadly it’s scratched, damaged and missing the partitions.

She explained the partitions are in place to keep the ponies safe while they travel inside the trailer.

Ms Maginnis has tried searching for second hand parts but has been unsuccessful.

She added: “I have a lot of Christmas bookings this year but if I can’t replace the partitions I’m going to have to cancel them.

“That would be a huge shame, as the children enjoy seeing the ponies dressed up for Christmas and these events help fund the animals.”

Last year. the family started a new venture, rescuing and re-homing farm animals that need TLC.

Ms Maginnis has vowed that if she reaches her crowdfunding target, any extra money will go back towards helping the animals.

l If you would like to make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thestablesburglary.