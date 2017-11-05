High praise for groundsmen at Louth pavilion

London Road Pavilion in Louth has received ‘highly commended’ status in the Institute of Groundsmanship’s (IOG) Industry Awards 2017.

The team at the Pavilion, which is operated by the Magna Vitae Trust, has been recognised in the ‘Grassroots Sports Grounds Team of the Year’ category.

The IOG Industry Awards promote groundsmanship and best practice, and are currently the only globally recognised accolade of standards achieved within the leisure sector.

Nominations are invited from facility users which are followed up by an inspection by an IOG representative.

In receiving this ‘highly commended’ status, the London Road Pavilion is now recognised as one of the top five ‘grassroots’ sports grounds in the whole country.

Martin Deans, head groundsman at London Road Pavilion, said: “We are very proud to have been nominated for this national award.

“It gives everyone involved in the running of the Pavilion great satisfaction to know that our work is being recognised, both locally by those who use the facility and have nominated us, and also nationally by the Institute of Groundsmanship.

“We have been working hard to provide excellent standards for everyone who uses London Road Pavilion, and it is brilliant to see this has been noticed.”