High Sheriff of Lincolnshrie visits Dementia Cafe in Louth

The ‘Memories Matter’ Dementia Café in Louth had a surprise visit from the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Jill Hughes, on February 1.

She chatted with the members and was impressed with their artwork and their indoor curling skills.

Bev Smith, a volunteer from the group said: “It was lovely to see Mrs Hughes sitting down and reminiscing with the members about living in this lovely part of Lincolnshire”.

Pictured with Mrs Hughes are Elizabeth Whomsley, Jenny Rhodes, Jill Brooker, Tom Brooker and Mavis Thorpe.