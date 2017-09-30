Holton le Clay parent: ‘He has to wait an hour for the bus!’

A Holton le Clay mother has spoken of her frustration after a change in school closing times has left her son waiting almost an hour for the bus home every evening.

Mrs Henderson, who has a son in Year 9 at Cordeaux Academy, said that the school changed its closing time from 3.50pm to 3.10pm when the Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust took over this year.

She told the Leader that the Trust said they would ‘sort out’ the situation before term began, but nothing was done - leaving up to 20 pupils having to wait 50 minutes every day.

She said: “It’s ridiculous for children to have to wait nearly an hour every night all year for a bus to take them home.

“I don’t care if they say the children can sit in the hall until it arrives. The problem is the fact that they have to wait too long for the bus.”

David Robinson, Children’s Commissioning Manager at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), said: “At short notice, Cordeaux has brought their school day forward so that students finish the day earlier.

“Because transport is shared with other schools who remain at the normal start and finish times, those students finishing early are having to wait until other schools finish to get the bus home.

“We are at a stage where it’s too late to change existing transport contracts for September but we are looking at possible changes within this contract in the short term to try and support students finishing early. We will look at reviewing arrangements after the New Year.”

Martin Brown, Executive Principal at Cordeaux said: “Tollbar Multi Academy Trust has brought the school day at Cordeaux Academy in line with Louth Academy (formerly MDTC) to ensure the smooth running of both sites in terms of sharing expertise, resources and teaching staff.

“This will enable us to provide the best possible education for all students, and further unite the two sites.

“We have asked LCC to look at the situation regarding pick up times for both Cordeaux and Louth Academy students travelling by bus.

“They have confirmed they will be reviewing transport arrangements for all Louth schools in the New Year.”