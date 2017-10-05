Holton le Clay Pre-School celebrates 35 years

Holton le Clay Pre-School celebrated 35 years since its foundation last week.

The pre-school was set up by parents, with people starting as volunteers and undertaking training to become qualified.

Obviously the education system has changed a lot since the early 1980s, but manager Caroline Wright says that the ‘ethos’ has not changed at all, with dedicated staff who want to do the best for each child and fulfil their potential.

The pre-school, which has a strong emphasis on outdoor play, was deemed to be ‘Good’ by Ofsted earlier this summer.