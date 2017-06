A Holton le Clay woman has been given a two year conditional discharge after she pleaded guilty to committing assault.

Kirsty Butt, 39, of Church Lane, admitted the offence - which took place in Cleethorpes on March 5 - when she appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 16).

In addition to her two year conditional discharge, Butt was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim and £85 in court costs.