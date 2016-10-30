Homes in Legbourne get planning approval

Full planning permission to site 13 homes on land off Househams Lane in Legbourne has now been approved, almost two years after the application was received.

The plans were submitted by Laceby based developers Cyden Homes Ltd and were brought back to East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee on Thursday to discuss in detail the main concern of drainage issues.

Resident Mark Ringland spoke at the meeting. He lives in Househams Lane, the area where the new homes will be situated.

He told the commitee he and other residents had concerns about drainage proposals for the site..

He explained that the Househams Lan area of the village had suffered a lot of flooding issues in the past and he believed more houses would add extra pressure on the drainage system.

Stevenson Ibbotson from Cyden Homes also spoke at the meeting.

He explained they were aware of the concerns over drainage and had spent a lot of time on the issue.

Mr Ibbotson assured the planning committee that all of draingage issues had now been resolved. He stressed the new system would be a benefit to the village and improvesthe system for Legbourne as a whole.

A number of councillors praised Mr Ibbotson for the time spent on resolving the problems.

Significantly , Lincolnshire County Council Highways and the Lead Local Flood Authority had withdrawn their previous objections regarding drainage, now the issues had been resolved.

Eleven councillors voted in favour of the plans, with one abstention.