Hooks are raising funds for hospice with concert in Louth

Louth based band, Hooks, are hosting a charity gig in support of St Barnabas Hospice, alongside special guests.

It will be held at Cobbles Bar in Louth on Sunday, April 30 at 8pm.

They hope to raise some much needed money for local hospice, St Barnabas, and will be performing alongside Jasmine Lingard and Striped Sight.

As well as live music, there will also be a raffle and bar, and entry is free to all.

Ellie, singer in Hooks, said: “I am raising money for St Barnabas because it’s a well-known hospice and helps so many people, as well as their loved ones, when going through such a hard time in their life.”

Amy Bailey, community events fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “It is set to be a really enjoyable evening in Louth, and the acoustic music being performed can be enjoyed by people of all ages.”