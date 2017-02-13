Horncastle business owner prosecuted for roadside advertisement

East Lindsey District Council has successfully prosecuted Andrew Riddel of Horncastle for siting and displaying an advert on the side of a large lorry trailer without advertising consent.

Mr Riddel displayed the prominent advertisement on land at Jubilee Way in the town. Despite several requests to remove the trailer, Mr Riddel failed to comply, which resulted in the matter being heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2017.

Mr Riddel attended and pleaded guilty to the offence. He was fined £1,400 and ordered to pay costs of £765.34 and a victim surcharge of £140.

The unauthorised trailer advertisement has now been removed.

East Lindsey District Council’s Principal Enforcement Officer, Jo Parker, said: “We are pleased to have been able to bring a resolution to this matter.

“Planning Law needs to be followed and where people don’t comply, despite being asked numerous times, the Council will take enforcement action.”