Horncastle couple celebrate major lottery win

The champagne corks were popping today (Thursday) as a Horncastle grandmother celebrated winning £300,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard.

Liz Lindley (68) celebrated with husband Bryan (79) ad the rest of the family at the Dower House Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

The winning ticket was bought on Thursday June 14 from the Co-op store in Conging Street.

Liz said: “We normally but the tickets on a Monday but just decided to get one on a Thursday when Bryan went to pay for the papers.

“I couldn’t believe it when I realised I’d won.”

Liz checked her ticket with daughter Sam who also lives in Horncastle before contacting her other daughter Tracy who lives in Norwich.

Liz added: “I never thought anyone won anything big on the scratchcards but I’ve changed my mind now!”

The couple have yet to decide how to spend their winnings but have promised to treat the family to slap up fish and chip lunch in Skegness.

Son Ricky Ross said: “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer a couple.

There was only one slight problem for the down-to-earth couple...neither of them likes champagne!

