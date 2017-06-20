Hot weather set to continue this week, but heavy rain warning also issued by Met Office

This week will see temperatures in the high 20°C’s or even low 30°C’s for many across England and Wales, Met Office forecasters have said.

However a yellow weather warning for rain has also now been issued for our region between 3am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said “High pressure is dominating our weather bringing warm, humid air from the tropical Atlantic resulting in these high temperatures and sunny conditions over the coming days. Sea breezes will help keep some of our coastline refreshingly cooler”.

“Night-time temperatures will remain warm and humid for many areas making sleeping conditions difficult for some.”

The weather warning added: “Bouts of rain, heavy and thundery at times, will move in from the west to affect parts of southern Scotland and northern England from the early hours of Wednesday.

“More extensive thunderstorms may then break out over a larger part of England and Wales from late Wednesday afternoon onwards into Wednesday night, leading to torrential downpours, frequent lightning and a chance of hail.

“This could result in some disruption, more likely from late Wednesday afternoon, which may include sudden localised flooding of transport routes, homes and businesses.

“Frequent lightning in association with the heaviest rain may also temporarily disrupt power supplies. However, many places will likely see little or no impacts. Indeed many parts of the warning area will see dry and sunny weather through much of the daytime on Wednesday.”

The hot weather has triggered an amber Public Health England (PHE) Heat Health Watch for much of England. Dr Angie Bone, Head of PHE’s Extreme Events team, said: “Spells of hot weather like this are enjoyed by many of us, but they can make a very real impact on some people’s health.

“That’s why it’s so important we all keep an eye on those likely to be most at risk, people with underlying heart and lung conditions, older people and those with younger children. If you’re able, ask your friends, family and neighbours if they need any support.”

The highest June temperature ever recorded is 35.6C at Southampton on 28 June 1976.

The fine, very warm and sometimes humid conditions in the south will continue until Thursday. The cloudy, rainy weather in the north will then move south bringing fresher conditions for most of the country later this week.

With the hot weather also comes a warning of a very high pollen count and high UV levels this week.