Hundreds of people flock to Horncastle Tennis Club to see largest sporting trophy - the Davis Cup

Horncastle Tennis Club is celebrating after their Davis Cup Trophy Tour event was an outstanding success at the weekend.

Tennis fans from around the county flooded in to the Coronation Walk site for the chance to see this huge trophy up close.

Mp Victoria Atkin and Mayor Bill Aron with the Davis Cup at Horncastle Tennis Club EMN-160926-162553001

The Davis Cup is the ‘World Cup’ of tennis and after Team GB won the cup in 2015, the Lawn Tennis Association pledged to tour the country to make sure as many grass roots players and fans were able to view it as possible.

“We were delighted and honoured to be chosen to host this event for Lincolnshire Tennis,” said membership secretary and coach Shirley Sutton.

“The trophy is the biggest in world sport, standing over a metre high and just as wide.

“Over 380 guests visited and were blown away by the magnificent iconic trophy with inscriptions dating back to 1900.

Karl Sutton from HC Tennis club EMN-160926-162605001

“Everyone was eager to find famous names, especially those of Andy and Jamie Murray.”

Arriving direct from Scotland, in a transit van adorned with larger than life pictures of the Davis Cup winning team, the trophy took almost an hour to set up.

Team tennis activities were planned by the coaches, who coped well with the seemingly never ending queues to play.

In true Davis Cup fashion, the cheering for teams was loud and energetic.

Charlie Robinson age 6 EMN-160926-163825001

Players from six years through to seniors competed for either the blue or red team throughout the day.

There were also opportunities to test your service speed and play the longest rally, along with many co-ordination games and activities run by Tennis Leaders.

The courts were full all day, as was the spectators area.

The hog roast, bar and cakes ensured everyone had an enjoyable afternoon.

Especially entertaining to watch was the Cardio Tennis sessions, with accompanying loud music, which saw 25 adults taking part and the coaches managed to keep them all working hard and raising their heart rates.

The children also enjoyed their own Cardio session.

VIP guests Victoria Atkins MP, Horncastle Mayor Bill Aron and David Chambers of Lindum Construction were welcomed to the event too and, very fittingly on this day, Ms Atkins went on to present club coach Karl Sutton with an LTA award for commitment to Aegon Team Tennis.

Horncastle fields Aegon teams in all age groups, from 8U upwards, and this award recognised the fulfilment of all fixtures and good organisational and communication skills.

Two of the junior teams, 8U and 14U, won their division this year too.

In presenting the award, Ms Atkins said how wonderful it was to see the courts so full with especially the children running around having fun and keeping active.

Tennis continued under the floodlights and visitors continued to arrive until the trophy was eventually packed away ready for its onward journey - next stop Stratford Upon Avon.

The club is currently offering a half price Davis Cup Trophy Tour discount for any new members joining before the end of October.

Call the club on 07917 410 657 or email horncastletennis@outlook.com for full details.