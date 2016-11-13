Hundreds pay their respects at Louth’s Remembrance Sunday Parade

Hundreds of people gathered to march through town, lay poppy wreaths, and pay their respects at the Louth War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday today (November 13).

Among those in attendance were The Royal British Legion, Louth Town Councillors, Scout and Guide groups, cadet groups, Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, military representatives, and hundreds of local residents who respectfully lined the streets.

The parade through Louth's town centre.

Councillor Margaret Ottaway laid a wreath on behalf of Victoria Atkins MP. The family of Charles Warrender - a Marine engineer technician from North Thoresby who was found dead in the Seychelles last year at the age of 23 - also laid a wreath at the War Memorial.

The parade set off from the Royal British Legion Hall in Northgate and marched to the War Memorial, and two minutes silence was marked at 11am.

The parade then headed towards St James’ Church for the service.

