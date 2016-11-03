Hunstanton school set to host family fun morning

Hunstanton’s Glebe House School is to host a family fun morning tomorrow (Saturday 5) in conjunction with Action for Children Hunstanton Children’s Centre.

The event will take place from 10am to 1pm at the school’s recently refurbished nursery with activities for young children up to the age of five, plus a range of stalls for adults to shop.

Children’s author Isabelle King, Hunny Bear and Hartbeeps’ ‘Pumpkin Pixies’ will all be there on the day, alongside Embellish Face Art, Paint-me-ceramics and Build-a-teddy.

A range of community-based organisations will also be at the event, including the RNLI, mental health charity Mind and Hunstanton Foodbank.

Visitors can tour the enhanced nursery, too.